Ty Putchio, a team leader at John Deere Dubuque Works, instructs Daniel Gilbert, 12, on a welding simulator during the Black Men Coalition Trades Day at the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
As 12-year-old Daniel Gilbert sat behind the levers of an excavation simulator at the Multicultural Family Center this morning, he learned the value of a measured, patient approach.
The simulator had the same levers and pedals of the machines used by John Deere Dubuque Works employees, all set up in front of a screen that monitored Daniel’s virtual progress.
Go too fast, and the dirt could spill. Pull the wrong lever, and you might have to start all over.
“I got better (the more I did it),” Daniel said. “You just have to take it slow.”
The John Deere Dubuque Works booth was one of about a dozen set up Saturday for the annual Trades Day put on by the Dubuque Black Men Coalition to expose kids and teens to various jobs and skills.
The event took place at the MFC and was split between two sessions, an elementary school preview held Friday and another session held Saturday dedicated to middle and high schoolers.
“We used to focus on encouraging kids to go to four-year colleges, but after seeing so many young people drop out of college for financial or other reasons, we decided to shift our focus,” said organizer Ernest Jackson. “We still promote (getting a college education), but our idea with this event is exposing kids to different opportunities that don’t require such high financial investment.”
Each participating employer came with some sort of hands-on activity for the kids or something neat to show off from their business.
Officers from the Dubuque Police Department showed how to dust for fingerprints at one booth, while local cook Justyna Miranda used the center’s kitchen to demonstrate her culinary skills and talk about her job as a farmer and chef at City Girl Farming.
The Dubuque Fire Department brought some of the equipment frequently used by firefighters, including the air tanks used when they have to go into a burning building and special gauges that detect heat readings.
Equipment operator Alex Miller explained how the different pieces worked to attendees, as well as showed the loud ringing noise that the air tank emits when it begins to run low.
“Public service jobs aren’t always at the forefront (of kids’ minds) anymore, but when we bring the equipment in, it really perks their ears up,” Miller said after the demonstration. “It gives them something fun they can see and listen to while learning about what we do.”
Attendance this morning was tempered by the overnight winter weather and some conflicting high school sporting events, but Jackson said participation at the elementary school preview Friday was “wonderful.”
Next year, he said the plan is to host the entire event on Friday and bus kids and teens from school to the event to make it more accessible and cut down on potential conflicts with other activities.
“That way we won’t be competing with sports and (school dances) and things like that,” Jackson said.
