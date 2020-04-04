News in your town

2 Dubuque County residents among 87 COVID-19 cases reported today

Eastern Iowa lawmakers hold online crackerbarrel during COVID-19 pandemic

Attorney asks judge to reconsider new trial request from man convicted of Dubuque murder

Over mayor's objections, Lancaster council OKs soliciting bids on 2 projects

St. Paul Lutheran Church to stream Holy Week services

Murderer accused of trying to kill Boscobel guard pleads not guilty

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Letter: Dubuque manufacturer Flexsteel Industries lays off 40 for 3 months

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday morning)

NICC extends online-only classes through end of semester, plans 'virtual' commencement

'Drive-through voting' to be offered in Prairie du Chien

City of Dyersville among latest to close playgrounds

New COVID-19 cases reported in Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jo Daviess counties

City of Dubuque to receive $650,000 via program linked to stimulus bill

Jo Daviess County officials fear influx of residents from hard-hit Chicago during pandemic