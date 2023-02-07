Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today signed into law a 3% increase in supplemental state aid to public schools, not long after the measure finished making its way through the Legislature.

The Republican-supported measure passed along party lines in the Iowa Senate last week and the Iowa House today. The 3% increase in per-student funding is higher than what the Republican majority in the Legislature has approved in the last several years, but less than the 5.85% increase proposed by Democrats today.

