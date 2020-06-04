Statistics show that Iowa’s roadways have been significantly less dangerous for animals in recent months, but local experts say it is difficult to assess the overall impacts on wildlife because of people’s changed behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic hit the tri-state area in mid-March, businesses closed, social gatherings nearly halted and traffic plunged. They did so at a crucial time for wildlife — when they shake off the effects of winter and prepare for their myriad activities of spring.
All over the world, reports emerged of people seeing birds and other wildlife where they hadn’t before.
“You see those especially in big cities,” said Gerald Zuercher, professor of biology and vertebrate ecology at University of Dubuque. “Of course, (the animals) could have always been there. Just no one was looking.”
But it is hard for scientists — traditionally dubious of anecdote — to say what impact the drop in human activity has had.
In part, that’s because the pandemic caught them off guard, too.
“If we’d known this was coming, it would have been great to have been able to set something up to monitor this,” Zuercher said.
One thing is clear: It has been safer for wildlife on Iowa’s state highways.
The Iowa Department of Transportation recorded 642 animal-vehicle collisions from March 17 to May 15 of this year. That is 36% lower than the same time period last year and 27% lower than the average from 2016 to 2019.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources does not routinely track wildlife sightings and does not track incidents of wildlife killed in vehicle collisions, according to Director of Communications Alex Murphy.
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Harley Pothoff said vehicle collisions with wildlife reported to his agency — not counting municipal or state police — are in line with 2019 at this point in the year, with 64 instances.
Eddie Shea, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist for Grant and Richland counties, said he thinks a drop in wildlife mortality rates and an increase in wildlife activity makes sense there.
“With people not out on the roads, it’s expected to change that way,” he said.
For impacts in general, though, he said it is too soon to say.
Zuercher said some reports and estimates might be chalked up to hope.
“There are things like air quality we can measure,” he said. “Having fewer cars on the road certainly helped air quality, which helps us, plants and wildlife. But I think people just want to think that there’s one thing we can point to and say, ‘At least that’s better now.’”
While traffic on roads decreased during the pandemic, human activity in tri-state parks, wildlife management areas and waterways all experienced notable increases.
“That makes me wonder about some of the nonlethal impacts to wildlife on those areas, such as more disturbance during breeding/nesting/young rearing periods of time,” wrote Iowa DNR wildlife management biologist Curt Kemmerer in an emailed comment.
Shea said he has heard of more human interactions with deer fawns and bird nesting processes this year.
“With more people going to places like state parks where they can get out and recreate, there are some new and unique challenges to having more people out there who aren’t as familiar with the natural,” he said.
Specifically, Shea said the department has received more calls reporting fawns without mother deer.
The DNR advises that fawns “are relatively inactive” early in their lives and “laying motionless is a survival technique.” In most instances, “abandoned” fawns have been put there — in a safe place — by a doe who is nearby and returns frequently to nurse it.
“If they’re not aware that’s perfectly normal, they might call,” he said. “People call because they have a genuine concern. They aren’t calling out of malice. They want to help the critter. They just don’t understand their biology.
“Trying to educate them on the natural process for those, usually it’s a situation where we can stand back from the animal and let it carry on as it is.”
Kemmerer said that in Iowa, sales of deer and turkey hunting licenses and fishing licenses are up significantly this year over the same time in recent years. Requests for specific numbers from the Iowa DNR were not answered.
He said that is not bad news, by any means, but telling.
All agreed that, no matter what the other impacts turn out to be, people’s return to the wild is likely to be a net positive.
“There could have been some negatives, with leaving trash, or something, since we’re a filthy species,” Zuercher said. “But the reconnection of average human beings to nature has to be a good thing. The more we get out, the more we want to protect more of it. As a conservation biologist, I applaud the increased interest in natural spaces.”