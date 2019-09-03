MANCHESTER, Iowa — After a citizen petition barred a plan to use a reverse referendum to fund a new, $2.6 million city shop on the east side of Manchester, City Council members recently decided to put the project on hold.
Iowa law states that if 10% of the total number of residents who voted in the past city election signed a petition to oppose a reverse referendum, then a vote could be forced or the council could go back to the drawing board. The past election drew 331 votes, and the petition contained more than 200 signatures.
During the most-recent council meeting, city staff told members that they could drop the project, place the issue on the Nov. 5 ballot or explore options such as modifying the plan or holding a special election next year. If placed on a ballot, it would require support from 60% of voters to pass.
Council members opted to wait until next year to potentially take the issue to voters.
“I feel like we need to do a lot of explaining, a lot of showing people what we have and why we need something different,” said Council Member Mary Ann Poynor. “I don’t want to drop the project, and I don’t think we can drop the project. We have to have something.”
Even though the current city shop is in rough shape, Council Member Dean Sherman said, he felt a lot of the petition signers didn’t like the cost of a new building. He said council members could pare down the scope of the project while more of Manchester’s debt is being paid off.
City Manager Tim Vick said city officials need to focus on showing the public why action must be taken and why officials decided to push for a new building at a new site, rather than at the current location.