GALENA, Ill. – Jo Daviess County Board members recently approved relief grants to 23 businesses and approved accepting applications for a second round of funding.
Board members approved allocating a total of $40,214 in the first round as part of the county’s small business stabilization grant program, which was implemented to provide relief to struggling businesses in the county that have been unable to receive state or federal financial aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early this month, the county diverted $250,000 from the county’s revolving loan fund for the program.
Eric Tison, planning and development administrator for the county, said 38 applications were received during the first round.
County board members also approved accepting a second round of grant applications, as more than $200,000 allotted for the initiative still remain.
"The county believes small, 'non-essential' businesses are, in fact, an essential part of our business and culture community and realizes the significant impact COVID-19 has had on them," a press release stated. "Many of our small, 'non-essential' businesses have been left out of financial options, and they are our most vulnerable businesses and in need of financial assistance."
Tison said applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. June 12. They can be found at jodaviess.org/covid19.
A question-and-answer session about the program will be held via Zoom at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Contact Tison at etison@jodaviess.org or Emily Legel, executive director of NW Illinois Economic Development at elegel@nwiled.org to get an invitation to attend that Zoom session.