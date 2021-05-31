Authorities say a man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Saturday night in Dubuque.

Rashard L. Armour, 25, of 390 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the area of 20th and Jackson streets on a charge of eluding.

Court documents state the officers were investigating suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Central Avenue and approached Armour’s vehicle at 11:56 p.m. in a parking lot at 1401 Central Ave.

“The vehicle fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed,” according to documents.

The vehicle drove east on 14th Street and turned north on Jackson Street, traveling 58 mph in a 25-mph zone. The vehicle drove through a red light at 20th and Jackson streets, according to documents.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 2000 block of Jackson Street and Armour was taken into custody.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.