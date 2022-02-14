When Carol Bluml sings, her husband of 59 years, Don, beams.
“Music is a big part of her soul and who she is,” said daughter Regina Powers. “She’s very talented. My dad, he always was so proud of her and always wanted her to get up and sing.”
For several years early in their marriage, Carol and Don spent their weekends at Happy’s Place, where Carol would sing with the band Sounds of Country.
“We were there for four years every Friday and Saturday night,” Carol said. “Those were some wonderful years.”
While she was on stage, Don tended bar.
“They were some great years,” Don said. “We met a lot of great people.”
Carol and Don’s relationship started years before in Carroll County, Iowa. Then Carol Klein, she grew up on a Rickardsville, Iowa, farm but moved to Carroll to study to become a licensed practical nurse at Antonian School of Practical Nursing.
“That was the beginning of our story,” Carol said.
Carol was inspired to pursue nursing after serving as a nurse aide at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque. She and her siblings hadn’t attended high school, but Carol finished a correspondence course to qualify for nursing training.
Don lived in Carroll County, where he grew up on a farm. When he met Carol at a dance, he was the young proprietor of a produce shop in Halbur, Iowa.
“I was on the farm with my dad and the person who owned the produce store became ill, and he asked me if I would work for him while he recovered,” Don said. “Well, he didn’t recover. He died, and I ended up buying the grocery store. I was 18 or 19.”
Being far from home, Carol felt lonely. That changed when she and Don started dating.
“We started writing letters back and forth, and he used to bring us (Carol and her friends) treats,” Carol said. “I’ll always remember that, and I still have his love letters.”
They went to dances together and enjoyed softball. Carol started working in Ames, Iowa, during which time Don traveled back and forth to visit her.
On Feb. 9, 1963, Don, then 22, and Carol, then 23, were married at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque.
Though the wedding was in Dubuque, they lived in Halbur. Don kept up the store, and Carol worked until their son, Ronald, was born. A daughter, Renee, followed.
After five years of marriage, Don sold the business, and the couple moved closer to Carol’s family.
Don got a job at Flexsteel Industries, and Carol started working at Mercy Hospital. In Dubuque, they had a third child, Regina.
Regina said eating dinner together each night and attending church each Sunday was important for the family. For fun, they would boat on the river.
“That was something we did almost every weekend when we could,” she recalled. “Those were great, fun memories — being on the river and on the boat, skiing and being on the beach.”
She said Don was always a hard worker, the type who didn’t have to tell his children about the importance of dedication, respect or professionalism. He showed it in his actions.
“He was the rock, in a sense, growing up because he was such a hard worker, but on the weekends, he was captain of the boat,” Regina said.
Carol attended Northeast Iowa Community College to become a registered nurse and later became certified in mental health and memory care nursing.
Don retired 22 years ago. Carol joined him in retirement about a decade ago.
In retirement, Don has enjoyed golfing. Carol enjoys volunteer work at Hospice of Dubuque and DuRide. She still enjoys music, singing in Older and Bolder, a band that visits local nursing homes.
Don and Carol now have four grandchildren.
“They’re more than just grandparents or parents — they’re just great people to be around,” Regina said. “Even if they weren’t my parents, I’d still want to hang out with them.”
To celebrate their 45th anniversary in 2008, Don and Carol planned a trip to New York to visit their daughter Renee. During the trip, they went to see the “Today” show. Carol and Renee were pulled from the crowd and chosen to participate in a makeover segment.
Don and Carol still enjoy remembering that trip and rewatching the episode.
“It was so surreal to be picked out of the audience like that,” Carol said.
Don credits compatibility for the long-lasting marriage.
“It’s the give and take,” Carol added. “It’s important to listen to each other. I think our faith has also been a very good thing.”
The couple attends St. Anthony Catholic Church.
“It’s important to have fun together,” Carol said. “You have to find ways to have fun and go out and stay active.”
Regina describes her parents as loyal, loving and dedicated.
“I grew up in a very supportive and loving household, and they were the base of that,” Regina said.