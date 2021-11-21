A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to starting a fire and two domestic abuse incidents, during one of which he displayed a knife.
Paul E. Newman, 36, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of reckless use of fire, domestic assault while displaying a weapon and third or subsequent domestic assault.
The plea agreement recommends a six-year prison sentence for Newman with a one-year mandatory minimum.
Court documents state that police responded to Newman’s residence at about 8:10 a.m. Aug. 27. His mother, Kim D. Newman, said she lived at the residence with her son, who had been “terrorizing her” since about 4 a.m.
She said her son came home “highly intoxicated” and that they began arguing about bills, documents state. Paul Newman began throwing food out of the fridge at his mother.
Kim Newman went to her bedroom, but her son came into her room with a knife and began screaming, documents state. He stabbed the wall four times.
Paul Newman then lit tissues on fire in a trash can and set it outside of his mother’s room, documents state.
The third or subsequent domestic assault charge stems from an incident reported on Sept. 15, 2020. Christina A. Roberts, 35, of Dubuque, reported that she was assaulted by Newman, who was her live-in boyfriend at the time.
Newman’s sentencing hearing has been set for Monday, Nov. 22, at the Dubuque County Courthouse.