While Census data shows federal poverty rates locally and nationally have declined in the year-and-a-half since the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support took on its first employees, the office does not claim to have found the solutions to poverty.
Where its leaders say they’ve seen success, however, is in beginning to bring together the parties who can confront poverty, and lead the city forward on addressing the myriad factors that contribute to it.
“We’re not a social work program; we’re a group that’s focused on addressing the system,” said Executive Director Anderson Sainci, speaking to City Council during the office’s Tuesday budget presentation.
On Tuesday and in an interview with the Telegraph Herald in its new Central Avenue office, Sainci and his team talked about how the office had teamed up with area businesses, nonprofits and other local stakeholders and some of its early successes, as well as increasing citizen engagement with the city and their neighborhoods.
The office also has high ambitions for its new data analyst role, and hopes the knowledge it reaps from that data will allow it to help the city develop more targeted programs to address poverty issues.
Partnerships
The Office of Shared Prosperity began in the 2021 Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan, the city’s ambitious 245-page report that outlined rising poverty rates in the city and how to combat the pressures driving poverty up.
For a city department that didn’t exist at the time, the proposed office was slated to do a lot: it’s mentioned nearly 50 times in the report, and tasked with creating a data collaborative among public and private entities, facilitating a universal application for public benefits programs, and developing a racial equity index, among other things.
Not all of those things are happening; a universal application across agencies was abandoned because it was expected to complicate agencies’ funding requests, for one. But Sainci said the office is still closely following the poverty plan, particularly in the office’s core ethos.
“When I read the (equitable poverty) plan, one of the things that stood out to me was the idea of serving as a backbone organization,” Sainci said.
It’s also necessary because the office doesn’t have much to spend: most of the department’s proposed FY 2024 $434,275 budget goes toward salary and benefits for the office’s four employees.
To that end, the office largely works as a facilitator, offering its office space for local businesses along Central Avenue to meet, writing a letter of support for a Crescent Community Health Center grant proposal to add a community health worker focused on Black residents (Crescent got the money, and the health worker), or making sure the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has laptops and internet access.
“Anderson took the lead in getting people together and trying to coordinate something,” said VITA site coordinator Larry Zettel.
These achievements aren’t necessarily big or transformational, and not all of the projects the office has worked on have come together — for example, the VITA program wanted to have specific days where translators would be on hand for residents who didn’t speak English, but that proved difficult to pull together.
Still, Sainci views the office’s success in leveraging those relationships into action, however small, as a sign of the department coming into its own.
“If you would have asked me a year ago if we would have been able to put those pieces together, I would have said maybe, maybe not,” Sainci said.
Your friendly neighborhood
Upon its creation, the Office of Shared Prosperity absorbed the city position of community engagement coordinator, held by Temwa Phiri, and the office handles responsibility for the City Life program as well as becoming the liaison to local neighborhood associations.
The idea behind both is to engage residents in their neighborhoods and city government.
“It’s not just making sure people have the financial resources they need, but also the social and political power,” Phiri said Tuesday.
A handful of participants in the City Life program have gone on to join city boards and committees, Phiri said.
The department also has pushed to start more neighborhood associations, including working on a “toolkit” to make it easier for residents to start one and encourages existing neighborhood associations to solicit more members and widen the scope of their activities, with grants of up to $750 as added incentive.
Most of the neighborhood associations have responded positively to the department’s input.
“They’ve been attending meetings and pushing our association to do more than we have in the past,” said North End neighborhood association president Chuck Harris. “Their energy and enthusiasm is great in continuing to drive us forward.”
Others are less enthusiastic. Sandy Plumley, The Point neighborhood association’s president, isn’t a fan of the office’s suggestion that her largely elderly association members go door-to-door to recruit new members and is skeptical of the role the neighborhood association can play in the office’s larger goals.
“I wish (Sainci) well in whatever he’s doing,” she said. “But we don’t always see eye-to-eye on everything.”
Plumley added, however, the association welcomed the grant funding for school supply purchases for local schools as well as the neighborhood’s annual hot dog day.
‘Measure everything’
Sainci is most enthusiastic about the hiring of a dedicated data analyst late last year.
For the past five months, Bryan Moose has worked with city staff as well as partner agencies to develop a city-level version of the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed metric, developed by United Way as a more accurate measure of poverty conditions than the federal measure.
While the Census’ American Community Survey 5-year estimates show poverty declining in Dubuque, from 16% in 2018 — the year referenced by the poverty prevention plan — to 12.3% in 2021, the most recent year available, experts say its methodology, which only references food costs and has not changed in 60 years, does not account for increases in housing expenses and other costs of living.
With the ALICE metric — which is designed to be disaggregated into both family size and race and ethnicity — is an attempt to produce an actual metric to evaluate poverty, one of the first tasks the department was charged with.
It’s taken several months since most of that data isn’t easily available on a city level, Moose said, “because a lot of that data was at the county level, we had to reverse-engineer a lot of it and find our own sources.”
Alex Baum of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, one of the agencies that has worked with the department on the new ALICE tool, said early drafts of the tool already have been presented to some partner agencies. Sainci said he believed it would be made available to the public following a May City Council work session.
“Being able to break down these costs to see how it’s affected stakeholders is huge,” Baum said. “Before we were just looking at median household and per-capita household and guessing, but now we’re able to break it down to, say, Marshallese households.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh was particularly enthusiastic about the data pursuits presented Tuesday, encouraging the department to “measure everything.”
