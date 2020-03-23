DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville man accused of participating in an armed robbery and dognapping was sentenced recently to two years probation, plus 30 days conditional jail time with work release.
Mitchell R. Floerke, 20, was sentenced in Iowa County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to an amended charge of theft of movable property worth $2,500 or less as a party to a crime and battery.
Floerke, Freddie Barner, 19, and Brook E. Minett, 21, all of Platteville, were arrested in June after being sought for questioning about two armed robberies and assaults in Mineral Point.
A press release from the Mineral Point Police Department states a person was walking a dog on East Fountain Street on June 18 when a white pickup truck pulled up and four people got out. The victim, whose name was not released, knew three of the four people.
The release said the group demanded a “bag” that they claimed the victim stole.
“One of the suspects brandished a handgun. The victim was pistol-whipped, and the dog was stolen,” the release stated.
The group then fled, and about 15 minutes later the same truck arrived at a hotel on Dodge Street in Mineral Point, and two men got out and assaulted a man and woman inside a room there, spraying them with pepper spray. The men again demanded the “bag” while pointing a gun at the victims.
The dog was later safely returned to its owner.