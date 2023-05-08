PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a final autopsy report has helped establish the cause of death of a missing man who was found dead in Grant County.
Ronald Henry, 34, died of hypothermia from prolonged exposure to cold temperatures in the environment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that methamphetamine use was a contributing factor in Henry’s death.
Recommended for you
The Grant County coroner ruled the death as “accidental.”
Henry was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 7. His body was found March 5 about a mile south of the residence where he last was seen.
Authorities previously said Henry was in Platteville to work for a few weeks, as he had done numerous times in the past. The last sighting of Henry occurred during the early hours of Dec. 5 after he returned from a social gathering to the home where he was staying on Condry Road.
He left a voicemail with James "Jim" Dailey, who owned the home where Henry was staying, at about noon Dec. 5 asking Dailey to call him back. He had not been seen or heard from since.
Authorities used K-9 units, drones and a helicopter during a monthslong search for Henry. The sheriff's department conducted more than 50 interviews and accessed Henry's social media accounts.
Henry's body was found March 5 by a 14-year-old boy in a ravine in the woods just outside the perimeter of the 2,800-acre area officers searched in January in an attempt to locate Henry.
Although the coroner’s office has ruled the death accidental, the sheriff’s department will meet with the Grant County District Attorney’s Office to review the investigation, according to the press release.