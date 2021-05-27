DURANGO, Iowa — The Northeast Iowa Council of Boy Scouts of America recently dedicated a new lodge at its camp in Durango.
Nearly 100 supporters attended the dedication of Neumeister Lodge at Camp Burton, according to a press release.
The Neumeister Lodge replaced the Elliott Lodge, which was almost 100 years old. Work on the new lodge started in 2019, and construction was finished in the fall of 2020.
The Neumeister Lodge was built almost entirely with volunteer labor, with the Neumeister family taking the lead on the project. Individuals also contributed funds, and businesses offered discounted services, the release states.
Camp Burton is the Northeast Iowa Council’s rustic campground and was given to the council in 1928.