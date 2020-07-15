News in your town

After surprise moves by council, organizers cancel popular Elkader event

Holy Family to hold in-person classes with virtual option; masks required for students

City of Dubuque reminds residents of political sign rules

15 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Authorities: Confrontation leads to fatal shooting in Jo Daviess County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Group seeks to represent citizen interests in proposed construction of solar array in Grant County

Grant will provide thermometers to Dubuque school district families

Tribute to Bon Jovi canceled at Maquoketa's Ohnward

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Dubuque schools officials recommend hybrid learning for return to school

Dubuque nonprofit to hold fundraising event virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Modified 4-H events in Delaware County give kids something to look forward to

Historical digging: Galena family's yardwork unearths piece of past

Dubuque officials won't make city contingency plans public

26 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; more tri-state testing sites planned

St. Mark Youth Enrichment goes virtual following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19

Dubuque County supervisors approve another rooftop concert, this time with Main Street

Platteville restaurants will have outdoor option

Shullsburg Cheese Fest called off

Dubuque schools officials recommend hybrid learning for return to school

St. Mark Youth Enrichment goes virtual following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19

Dubuque murder suspect arrested in Michigan

Galena vineyard cancels annual Fall Harvest Festival

Dubuque County supervisors approve another rooftop concert, this time with Main Street

Tribute to Bon Jovi canceled at Maquoketa's Ohnward

Dubuque man arrested after high-speed chase faces additional charges

Platteville woman injured in Grant County crash

27 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, 8 more in Jackson County

Dubuque nonprofit to hold fundraising event virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Grant will provide thermometers to Dubuque school district families

Authorities: 2 airlifted after vehicle rolls while fleeing after assault in Darlington

Popular Prairie du Chien historical celebration canceled due to COVID-19

Southwest Wisconsin schools receive technical education grants

Maquoketa child care center closed due to positive COVID-19 test

Potosi Brewery contender in state contest

Dyersville council OKs 3 facade grants

Police: Woman passed out in stolen vehicle in Dubuque park, leading to 2nd vehicle-theft charge

Benton Labor Day celebration canceled

Sabula nets grant for ice, water rescue equipment