Dubuque Community Schools will make free internet access available to students and families.
Officials announced Wednesday that wireless access points had been purchased and installed to offer free Wi-Fi in the parking lots of the distirct’s 19 school buildings.
The access points will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. District-owned devices will connect to the network automatically. People with non-district devices can log on via the “DCSD-Public” network, according to a press release.
People who use the Wi-Fi zones should do so while remaining in their vehicles to maintain physical distancing.
Wi-Fi is available at the following locations at each school:
- Alta Vista Campus — bus lane
- Audubon Elementary School — staff parking lot
- Bryant Elementary School — staff parking lot
- Carver Elementary School — bus lane
- Eisenhower Elementary School — upper staff parking lot
- Fulton Elementary School — staff parking lot
- Hempstead High School — bus lane and main entrance (flagpole) parking lot
- Hoover Elementary School — staff parking lot
- Irving Elementary School — main parking lot
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School — rear parking lot
- Kennedy Elementary School — bus lane
- Lincoln Elementary School — bus lane
- Marshall Elementary School — staff parking lot
- Prescott Elementary School — bus lane
- Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School — front drop off by the library and rear bus lane
- Sageville Elementary School — bus lane
- Dubuque Senior High School — bus lane and main parking lot near the Dalzell Field ticket booth
- Table Mound Elementary School — main parking lot near the entrance
- George Washington Middle School — parking lot near smokestack