Dubuque Community Schools will make free internet access available to students and families.

Officials announced Wednesday that wireless access points had been purchased and installed to offer free Wi-Fi in the parking lots of the distirct’s 19 school buildings.

The access points will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. District-owned devices will connect to the network automatically. People with non-district devices can log on via the “DCSD-Public” network, according to a press release.

People who use the Wi-Fi zones should do so while remaining in their vehicles to maintain physical distancing.

Wi-Fi is available at the following locations at each school:

  • Alta Vista Campus — bus lane
  • Audubon Elementary School — staff parking lot
  • Bryant Elementary School — staff parking lot
  • Carver Elementary School — bus lane
  • Eisenhower Elementary School — upper staff parking lot
  • Fulton Elementary School — staff parking lot
  • Hempstead High School — bus lane and main entrance (flagpole) parking lot
  • Hoover Elementary School — staff parking lot
  • Irving Elementary School — main parking lot
  • Thomas Jefferson Middle School — rear parking lot
  • Kennedy Elementary School — bus lane
  • Lincoln Elementary School — bus lane
  • Marshall Elementary School — staff parking lot
  • Prescott Elementary School — bus lane
  • Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School — front drop off by the library and rear bus lane
  • Sageville Elementary School — bus lane
  • Dubuque Senior High School — bus lane and main parking lot near the Dalzell Field ticket booth
  • Table Mound Elementary School — main parking lot near the entrance
  • George Washington Middle School — parking lot near smokestack

