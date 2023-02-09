Chart-topping blues artist to perform this summer in Dubuque

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will appear June 22 at Five Flags Theater in Dubuque. Shepherd’s band will be supported by King Solomon Hicks in a show that begins at 7 p.m.

 Contributed

A blues artist who has sold millions of albums will perform with his band this summer in Dubuque.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will take the stage on June 22 at Five Flags Theater, according to an online announcement from the venue.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.