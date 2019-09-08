GALENA, Ill. – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning near Galena.
Roger W. Holmbo, 72, of Hanover; Maria T. Pulido, 57, of Galena; and Annly G. Alvarez, 32, of Galena, were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Holmbo was driving west on U.S 20 near the intersection with South Devils Ladder Road at about 6 a.m. Friday when his vehicle appeared to have partially crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by Pulido. Alvarez was a passenger in Pulido’s vehicle. Pulido’s vehicle then skidded across the roadway to the north and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher C. Rindels, 57, of Rockford. Rindels was not injured.
Holmbo was cited with improper lane usage. Pulido was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license.