PLATTEVILLE, WIS. — Platteville’s big “M” is well known in the tri-state area and beyond, but many are unaware of the 90-acre nature preserve found at the top.
Platte Mound has trails to hike and rock formations to admire. It is owned and maintained by University of Wisconsin-Platteville and open to the public.
The university’s Office of Sustainability plans to further develop the Platte Mound’s trails and add signs to make the area better known, according to Chairman of Sustainability Committee John Peterson.
“Several people across campus have been excited about making it more of an official destination,” he said.
The Platte Mound is a spot that Peterson frequents with his new border collie. He said he tries to spot something new each time he visits, and the plant life has been of particular interest.
He posts photos of plants and flowers on social media so his “nerdy botany friends” can help him identify the vegetation. He said there are apps for those lacking plant-expert friends.
A facet of the nature area is it allows people the ability to be outside and away from screens, Peterson noted.
“When we’re outdoors, we’re not so much living on social media, on the web in our digital lives,” he said. “More people are getting into meditation and being in the moment. Being outdoors can help with that component as well.”
For UW-P professor Evan Larson, the unique 90 acres is a way to value those who came before him.
“It gives me an appreciation of how special that landscape would have been at the time of European arrival when there was a lot of prairie and savanna,” he said.
While out exploring the Platte Mound, Larson came across sugar maple trees, some more than 200 years old. The discovery led him to collaborate with Vern Altiman, who teaches the “Native American Experience” course.
The students tapped some of Platte Mound’s sugar maple trees to gather sap and received permission to have a small fire to boil their harvest.
“It was a wonderful way for students and the people involved to recognize a connection to the land,” Larson said. “And the outcome is delicious.”
The Platte Mound became a favorite “pandemic go-to” for Amy Seeboth-Wilson, director of the UW-P Office of Sustainability, and her two children.
To fund the addition of signs and trail development, Seeboth-Wilson said officials will apply for grants and launch a social media campaign. Among the ideas is a 2-mile loop around the mound.
Larson said because a place like Platte Mound is rare in the region, it’s important to think about unintended consequences and have a mindful approach.
“‘Development’ can be a terrible word sometimes. You don’t want to diminish the magic of the place,” he said. “It’s important to balance, have a careful hand and think of it more as tending rather than managing or developing.”