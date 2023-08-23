I enjoy talking about politics with people who are open-minded and recognize the truth in Mick Jagger’s classic tune “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
That’s most of us, by the way. A Gallup poll in March found that 49% of the people polled identified as independents, while 25% each viewed themselves as Democrats or Republicans.
Twenty years ago, it was very even: 35% Democrat, 33% Republican and 31% independent.
The problem is, even though there are more of us now, it’s not doing much good.
Despite a majority of Americans not wanting a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch, that’s where we’re probably heading.
Both of their Gallup Poll approval ratings hover around 40%. That made me curious: How do they rank with the average approval ratings of previous presidents? Not too well. Here are the averages during the previous 11 administrations: Barack Obama 48%, George W. Bush 49%, Bill Clinton 55%, George H.W. Bush 61%, Ronald Reagan 53%, Jimmy Carter 45%, Gerald Ford 47%, Richard Nixon 49%, Lyndon Johnson 55%, John Kennedy 70%, Dwight Eisenhower 65% and Harry Truman 45%.
So, we might end up choosing between the two least approved-of presidents in the past 80 years. If ever the majority of Americans will be “holding their noses” as they vote, 2024 will be it (if we even vote).
As an open-minded political junkie, I try hard to put myself in the shoes of others. I have dear friends and relatives who are on both extremes. They either passionately hate somebody on the other side or are so dreadfully paranoid about what might happen if the other side wins, they are unable to have a calm conversation with me about it.
I admire passion in people, especially people my age who tend to lose it. But when passion erupts into anger, conversations deteriorate.
The Trump backers I know and care about are not racists or White supremacists. My liberal friends and relatives are not Communists or woke hacks. They have all developed their viewpoints through a combination of personal values, reflection, frustration, fear and resolve.
They generally follow media that supports their viewpoints, media that unfortunately often plays on their emotions.
I recently found a television channel called NewsNation. It vows to be independent. Two of its primetime pundits are Dan Abrams and Chris Cuomo, formerly of CNN. Each tries hard to present both sides of every issue, even though they might lean one way or the other. Michael Smerconish, who has a Sirius radio program and a Saturday morning CNN TV show, also offers a middle-of-the-road perspective.
They all seem to be doing well because complaints of bias always come in from both sides.
There’s also a national movement called No Labels. Claiming to be “the common sense majority” on its website, No Labels believes in the power of unity, reason and shared values to shape a better America. It hopes to offer a bipartisan presidential ticket if Biden and Trump are the other choices.
Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin headlined one of the group’s events last month. If he and a Republican moderate became a ticket, it would be tantalizing for people such as myself. Although we might see some positives with both major party candidates, the negatives are too much for us.
We could be a little naive, but we believe there is still a chance that bipartisanship can be achieved to get things done in Washington. Paraphrasing Jagger: We won’t always get everything that we want, but if the politicians try sometimes, we might just find that we’ll get what we need.