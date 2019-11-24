Perfection: Western Dubuque wins 3A title
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It was never going to be easy.
But the dream is now a reality.
Western Dubuque is state football champion once again.
Jake Hosch scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, Calvin Harris used his arms and his legs to escape trouble, and the top-ranked and second-seeded Bobcats shut down No. 2-ranked and No. 1-seeded Solon, 37-17, in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.
Western Dubuque (13-0), which also won the 2001 championship, completed its first perfect season in becoming the state’s 51st program to win multiple state champions. Western Dubuque scored its program-record 13th win of the season while tying the school mark with its 13th consecutive victory — dating to a loss in last year’s state title game.
“It’s like a part of us that we lost last year is brought back to us,” defensive end Dusty Wille said. “We’ve had a hole in us for over a year now. We came out, we took care of business and now it’s a lot more fulfilling than losing, let’s put it that way.”
Mental health support requested at roundtableTeachers, parents and others on Thursday told Dubuque lawmakers that their public education needs include an increase in funding.
However, those needs also extend far beyond dollars and cents, especially when it comes to supporting students with behavior or brain health challenges.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, both Dubuque Democrats, called an open roundtable discussion at John F. Kennedy Elementary School. The event was held in advance of the 2020 legislative session, which will begin in January.
Attendees included teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and parents, who collected input on a range of topics. But the room was united on the dire need for increased funding.
Peosta voters will choose next mayorPEOSTA, Iowa — The next mayor of Peosta will be decided via a special election after residents acted quickly to keep City Council members from appointing someone to the role.
City officials on Monday received a petition with 138 signatures on it calling for the matter to go to the voters. A special election will be held Jan. 14.
The valid signatures of only 45 Peosta voting-age residents were needed for the special election to be ordered.
The petition was received by the city six days after a contentious meeting in which council members voted, 3-2, to appoint someone to fill a vacancy created by Larry Mescher’s departure in late October. Mescher’s tenure with the city ended after council members refused to let him rescind an emailed resignation.
During a recent meeting, Council Member Kathy Orr nominated fellow Council Member Karen Lyons to be appointed to fill the mayoral seat. However, Council Members John Kraft and Gerry Hess expressed their opposition to the council making an appointment, demanding that the seat be filled through a special election.
local school threats put protocol to testBELLEVUE, Iowa — School and law enforcement officials weighed a variety of factors to determine that a pair of threats were not credible.
“Every situation is a little bit different, although one consistent thing is that we take everything seriously,” said Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District, on Monday.
Officials in the Bellevue district and the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District received separate reports on Nov. 17 of threats of violence. Subsequent law enforcement investigations determined that neither were credible, though the Bellevue investigation already led to the suspension of a high school student.
School and law enforcement officials said they work closely together when threats are received, weighing the factors involved in each individual situation to resolve it.
Carly Fiorina shares leadership storiesCarly Fiorina found the quintessential example of what it means to be a leader in a businesswoman in India.
Fiorina, a businesswoman and philanthropist, told about 450 women in Dubuque about how she once traveled to India as the chairwoman of an organization that provides small loans to people in extreme poverty and helps them become entrepreneurs.
While there, she met a woman who received a loan and started a business. But before the woman could do so, she had to overcome her fears of a family and culture that said she couldn’t make a difference because of her sex.
“There is much about that woman’s story that’s different from our story,” Fiorina said. “And yet so much about that woman’s story is every woman’s story. ... She was afraid to do what was right in front of her until she found her courage.”
Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, also shared her own story of learning to lead and the qualities that make good leaders. She served as a keynote speaker at the 2019 Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference, which was held Thursday at Grand River Center.
Hillcrest to close mental health centersA mental health crisis center in Dubuque will close next month due to ongoing funding issues, officials announced Friday afternoon.
In addition to closing the Sub-acute Services Program at 7865 Public Safety Way, Hillcrest Family Services will shutter its Jones County Mental Health Center in Monticello, Iowa, in December, according to a press release.
Officials estimate 17 employees of the Dubuque-based agency will be impacted by the closures.
“We have run these programs at a deficit for many months in the hopes that our funding sources would see the benefit in these services,” said Hillcrest interim President and CEO Francie Tuescher in the release.
The Dubuque facility provides an “intensive inpatient experience” to people with brain health illnesses, the release stated. The primary objective of the facility is to keep patients from being hospitalized or even jailed due to mental health crises.
The Monticello facility provides “a range of mental health services to residents of Jones County, including therapy and medication management,” according to the release. It is being closed as a result of “low utilization.”