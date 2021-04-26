BENTON, Wis. — Authorities on Sunday released additional information regarding a Friday crash in Benton involving a school bus.
The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Friday on West Main Street. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reported that a vehicle driven by Lucas J. Jansen, 16, of Benton, rear-ended a school bus driven by Phillip M. Vaughn, 81, of Benton, while the bus was stopping and “had the amber lights activated.”
Sheriff Reg Gill on Sunday morning reported that 20 “school-age passengers” were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Gill said Jansen reported being distracted while driving, in that he was looking at a semi-tractor trailer in the area at the time of the crash. He was cited with inattentive driving.