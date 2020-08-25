ELIZABETH, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County volunteer recently received the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Award.

Helen Muto, of Elizabeth, has volunteered for more than 20 years with Jo Daviess County 4-H, according to a press release.

It states that Muto has served as a club organizational leader, 4-H food stand committee member, 4-H fair judge and 4-H fair superintendent, and she has led numerous workshops and programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Helen gives her time freely and approaches every person and every moment with kindness and with heart,” said Angela Miller, 4-H program coordinator, in the release. “The impact of Helen’s dedication to our program is evident everywhere you turn.”

This month, 86 people across the state received the awards.

Tags