ELIZABETH, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County volunteer recently received the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Award.
Helen Muto, of Elizabeth, has volunteered for more than 20 years with Jo Daviess County 4-H, according to a press release.
It states that Muto has served as a club organizational leader, 4-H food stand committee member, 4-H fair judge and 4-H fair superintendent, and she has led numerous workshops and programs.
“Helen gives her time freely and approaches every person and every moment with kindness and with heart,” said Angela Miller, 4-H program coordinator, in the release. “The impact of Helen’s dedication to our program is evident everywhere you turn.”
This month, 86 people across the state received the awards.