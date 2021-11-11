MANCHESTER, Iowa — A group of school nurses, mental health providers, law enforcement and elected officials recently formed the Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition to address a growing mental health crisis they see in their communities.
The group met Wednesday morning with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, to report a series of alarming stories and findings that have emerged since its formation and to ask for help.
“One thing we heard over and over again was a feeling of despair and hopelessness,” said Jessica Pape, coalition co-founder and area director for Heartland Youth for Christ. “Our area, in the last couple years, has had several teen suicides. We have school counselors who work with students and great people in our community that are offering services, but we knew also that there were a lot of gaps and miscommunication.”
The group emerged out of a listening session in August and quickly revealed problems in the mental health system.
“In our area, although there are a lot of resources, it’s a problem to be able to access those resources on a consistent basis,” said Alicia Soppe, a school counselor for West Delaware County Community Schools.
Jennifer Zaring, community engagement coordinator for Heartland Youth For Christ, said getting acute mental health care nearby is nearly impossible for Delaware County residents.
“I know of a recent in-county attempted suicide, treated here but his (inpatient mental health) bed was in Mason City,” she said. “His family is here. … This child had a loaded gun against his head and it misfired. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be here.”
Manchester Police Chief Jim Hauschild said there are far fewer inpatient mental health beds in the state than when he entered law enforcement 15 years ago.
Shari Soppe, also a West Delaware school counselor, said access to care also is not equitable.
County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs said the access problems extend to area adults, especially farmers.
“They tend to hold it close,” she said. “So, I’ve had feed dealers and milk inspectors who I have given contact information for (mental health) training and services because they get places we don’t get.”
Hauschild said a big problem he sees is consistency in Iowa’s mental health system — a problem he does not expect to be helped by the Legislature’s decision this year to take over mental health funding from counties.
“We get used to working with a system and know where to send people for help, get geared up to use it, and a few years later, it’s gone,” he said. “The state now is literally taking away the funding from the county and are going to do it themselves. Well, you know what’s going to happen — it’s not going to come to us. It’s going to go to the big communities with population bases.”
Group members said their coming together was some silver lining, but said there was a lot yet to do.
Hinson agreed, lauding the group after the meeting. She said that, to start, Congress might be able to help incentivize growth in mental health workforce.
“They can’t get people to go into the field,” she said. “There may be an opportunity there as we are talking about workforce and education. That may be the federal lane.”
Hinson also said there might be a role for Congress in regulating social media and its impacts that are detrimental to mental health.