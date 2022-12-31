With 2023 almost here, we take a numerical look at news from across the tri-states in 2022.
Here are 55 notable numbers tied to the local news of the year.
450 The length in feet of the Viking Mississippi cruise ship that docked in Dubuque for the first time in September. It can accommodate 386 guests in 193 rooms, with a crew of 148.
3.1 million The number of people who watched the Fox Sports broadcast of the Chicago Cubs’ 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams on Aug. 11.
0 The number of home runs hit into the corn during that game. The prior year’s Field of Dreams game — a 9-8 win for the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees — featured eight homers, including a walk-off blast.
$80 million The estimated cost of “Project Heaven,” a slate of developments planned at the Field of Dreams movie site announced this year. Plans include nine new ballfields, team dormitories, a fieldhouse, 104-room boutique hotel, outdoor amphitheater, RV park and jogging trails. The project is slated to be completed in phases, with the goal of completing the ballfields by summer 2023 and the entire project by 2025.
$55 million The estimated cost to construct a permanent stadium around the Major League Baseball field adjacent to the Field of Dreams site. Plans for the 3,000-seat stadium were announced in April.
170 The number of volunteers that tri-state-area fire departments were short at one point in April. Many local departments have seen volunteer rates drop steadily in recent years, while call volumes continue to climb.
76 The number of years that Greenwood’s Grocery operated in Farley, Iowa, before it was destroyed by fire in May.
2 The number of Afghan refugee families welcomed to Platteville, Wis., in February after Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program was recognized by the U.S. Department of State to help settle refugees.
11 The number of nurses working in the Maternal Child Services unit at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center who were pregnant in March.
40.4 The percentage of Dubuque Community Schools students qualifying for free or reduced-cost lunch during the 2021-22 school year. The percentages in the previous four school years ranged from 36.9% to 43.8%.
102 The percentage increase in the number of homeless students in the school district from the 2017-18 school year to the 2021-22 school year, according to the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act definition of homeless as “individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” There were 291 such students last school year.
$750 The price per bottle of Blaum Brothers final Old Fangled Knotter Bourbon Founder’s Stash, which was released in September. The first buyers got in line 31 hours before the whiskey went on sale at the Galena, Ill., distillery.
18 The number of race days during the final season at Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. The abbreviated season ended on May 15, the final chapter for the state’s last greyhound track. Dogs had been racing at the Dubuque site since June 1985.
5 The number of City of Dubuque wells, out of nine total, that tested positive for detectable levels of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” While the Environmental Protection Agency says that exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, city officials have continued to stress that its drinking water meets all federal and state health guidelines. Since first discovering the positive tests in October, the city has maximized the amount of water it draws from its deep wells, which did not test positive for PFAS. City officials are also exploring future treatment options to further reduce the levels of the chemicals in the city’s drinking water.
96 Degrees in Fahrenheit on June 21, the hottest day in Dubuque in 2022.
$3.1 million The estimated cost for a new, state-of-the-art clinic for autism services in Dubuque. Hills & Dales announced in October the acquisition of its future site at 1660 Embassy West Drive, with a goal of it being open by October 2023.
12 The number of miles of Clayton County, Iowa, roads to be paved with asphalt made of a soybean byproduct through a federal grant.
75 The number of years since the first tractor rolled off the assembly lines at John Deere Dubuque Works, which today is Dubuque County’s largest employer with more than 2,800 workers.
338 The number of votes collected by Democrat Janet Checker in November’s election to win re-election to the District 11 seat on the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Board. However, Checker died Sept. 28 and, earlier this month, Lynn Gallagher was appointed to the seat.
40 The number of workforce housing apartments to be built in Arrow Ridge Business Park in Lancaster, Wis. The project will be funded in part by a $3.4 million state grant.
9 The number of the pick used in the 2022 National Hockey League draft in July by the Buffalo Sabres to select former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Matthew Savoie. He became the highest-drafted Saints player, supplanting Zemgus Girgensons, who went 14th overall to Buffalo in 2012.
169 The number of the pick used in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft in July by the Texas Rangers to select Wahlert Catholic High School senior outfielder Tommy Specht in July. It marked the second straight year that the Rangers selected a Wahlert student after the team picked catcher Ian Moller at No. 103 overall in the 2021 draft.
$40 million The total cost for a planned project to expand Dubuque Museum of Art. Officials in December stated that $30 million already has been privately raised. The expansion aims to create more dedicated gallery space for the museum, along with providing outdoor art and event space as part of a larger museum campus.
67 The number of points scored by Hempstead High School in October to win its second consecutive Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country championship. The Mustangs, led by third-place individual finisher Julia Gehl, defeated Johnston by 35 points.
$26.5 million The estimated cost of Ancient Brands Milling’s new, 92,000-square-foot facility in 20 West Industrial Park in Dyersville, Iowa. Work started this year, with a goal of operating out of the facility in the latter half of 2023. Ancient Brands Milling manufactures organic and non-GMO puffed grains that are gluten-free and allergen-free, in addition to co-manufacturing products such as cereal, granola, energy bars and plant-based alternatives for products.
$347,658 Amount of dollars raised by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque for local nonprofits on May 18 during the ninth annual Great Give Day fundraising event.
600+ The number of formal dresses collected by Fennimore, Wis., resident Jen Kelley, who gives them away for free to girls in need looking for dresses for formal events such as homecoming and prom.
$575,000 The amount awarded to Dubuque firefighter Jami Boss by a jury following an eight-day civil trial in February at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Boss sued the City of Dubuque and then-Fire Chief Rick Steines, saying that she suffered years of sexual harassment and discrimination while working as a firefighter.
16 The number of students in the first cohort of Clarke University’s new accelerated elementary education degree as of last summer. The program offers people in roles such as paraprofessionals or substitutes the chance to earn a degree to become teachers while continuing to work in the classroom. Clarke is among schools that have started programs that seek to help staff at K-12 schools become teachers.
26 The percentage of students in Dubuque Community School District that were chronically absent during the 2021-2022 school year, meaning they missed more than 10% or more of school days. Many area school districts have heightened levels of chronic absenteeism, which have continued to persist in the wake of the pandemic.
10,519 The fall 2022 enrollment in Dubuque Community School District, down 5.2% from the fall of 2017.
1,793 The fall 2022 enrollment in Holy Family Catholic Schools, down 4.8% from five years prior but a 2.5% increase from the fall of 2021, which officials say is the first time since the Holy Family system formed in 2001 that it had an enrollment increase.
11 The number of Dubuque County principals in new buildings this fall. Dubuque Community School District welcomed three new principals and had three others relocate to other schools in the district, while Western Dubuque Community School District started the year with one new principal and Holy Family Catholic Schools welcomed four new ones.
314,000 The number of followers Dubuque County farmer Megan McAllister has on TikTok, a social media service based on short videos. McAllister uses her account, @megan_dairygirl, to educate people about her job as a young dairy farmer.
10 The weight in tons of Linwood Cemetery’s ossuarium that was installed in April. The structure can be the final resting place for those who wish to be cremated.
50 The number of years that Tri-State Independent Blind Society has operated in Dubuque. The organization, founded in 1972, offers a variety of services for blind people at its facility at 1068 Cedar Cross Road.
14 The number of years that Dubuque-area musician Bob Ressler played with the Lonely Goats, his longest-running, most successful gig over his many years playing in bands. Ressler died May 1 at age 53 following a battle with liver cancer.
175 The number of years since the founding of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, which is entering a major period of transition with the forthcoming sale or demolition of several campus buildings.
12.7 The percentage decline in attendance at this year’s Dubuque County Fair compared to 2021’s event. Attendance this year totaled 43,756.
2,199 Number of donors who participated in Loras College’s 10th Duhawk Day fundraising event. Nearly $420,000 was raised, thanks in part to a $100,000 challenge gift from David Holmberg, a Loras graduate from the Class of 1972.
1,969 The number of commercial lockages supported during the 2022 navigation season at Lock and Dam No. 10, located near Guttenberg, Iowa, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The 2021 season featured 2,132 commercial lockages at the site.
2 The number of new working dogs that are part of the Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department. K-9 Vezer and therapy dog Zelda joined the team this summer.
750 The number of people who attended this year’s Benefit the Vets fundraising concert in Worthington, Iowa, featuring the Bellamy Brothers and John Conlee.
12 The number of days between Dubuque eatery Foodie Garage closing its University Avenue location and opening its current location at 1046 Central Ave. in April.
$147,242 The amount spent on area Iowa Legislature campaigns by outside Super PACs. A total of $129,195 was by billionaire Charles Koch-founded Americans For Prosperity on behalf of local Republican candidates.
1955 The last time the Cuba City (Wis.) High School baseball team reached the state tournament before winning the first title in program history in June.
97 The total number of acres that the Parker resort project in Galena, Ill., now spans after developers received approval for an 18-acre addition in November. The project, opposed by many neighbors and Galena residents, is slated to include the restoration of Galena Marine Hospital, as well as construction of more than 100 cottages, a cafe building, a restaurant and event space, a vineyard, trails and other amenities.
90 The number of years that Dubuque Rescue Mission has operated in the community.
9 The approximate number of months that Town Clock Pizza was closed before opening its new location in Centralia, Iowa, in February. The eatery, previously known as Town Clock Inn, closed its Dubuque Main Street location in 2021 after operating there since 1970.
$24 million The amount that Dubuque City Council members supported spending on improvements to Five Flags Center. Council members approved the investment in December following years of considering a more expensive proposal to revamp the center. City officials hope to make the improvements to the Five Flags Center over the next five years.
$1 million The amount of money both the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County have committed as part of a two-year agreement to provide a minimum revenue guarantee to Avelo Airlines, the new commercial air carrier that will begin offering flights from Dubuque Regional Airport to Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 11. Avelo’s arrival will mark the return of commercial flight service to Dubuque since the departure of American Airlines from the airport in September.
3,447 The number of acres of Dubuque County farmland implementing soil health improvement practices through county watershed programs.
.412 The batting average for Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris as he helped Ole Miss win the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., in June. Harris went 7-for-17 with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games to earn all-tournament honors for the Rebels.
10 The number of years that Stan Rheingans served as superintendent of Dubuque Community School District before stepping down at the end of June to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency. He was succeeded by Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer.
12 The number of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and alumni killed during the Vietnam War. The men were honored in November with the unveiling of a memorial on campus.
