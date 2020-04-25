Question: There is a beautiful blue, lighted cross along Military Road south of Dubuque. Who owns the cross, when is it lit and how can I donate to keeping it lit?
Answer: The Centennial Cross is owned by Knights of Columbus Council 510 in Dubuque, according to Thomas McCaffery, a member of the council and building manager for the Joliet Event Center. The cross was constructed in 1937 to commemorate the centennial of the Archdiocese of Dubuque
The council has long provided funding to keep the cross lit and took over ownership of it from the archdiocese in the past year, McCaffery said.
“We were putting the time in to light it,” he said. “We figured we might as well take over ownership of it.”
The neon bulbs that once lit the cross are broken now, and Knights of Columbus members are in the process of raising money to add LED lighting.
Council members are raising funds via their Key and Cross Club, through which members are selling $10 tickets to be entered in drawings for prizes. Those interested in purchasing tickets can call the council at 563-588-2011.
Question: If I buy something at the grocery store and COVID-19 is present on it, would the virus be killed in the freezer? Or would it remain on the food or packaging?
Answer: According to the federal Food and Drug Administration, there is no evidence at this time of “food, food containers or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19.”
However, it is possible for the virus that causes COVID-19 to survive on surfaces. FDA officials say it is critical to clean your hands, utensils and surfaces often; avoid cross-contaminating foods; cook food to the appropriate temperatures and refrigerate and freeze food properly.
Officials said if you are concerned about food or food packaging being contaminated, you should wash your hands after handling the packaging, after removing food from packaging, before preparing food and after you eat.
FDA officials note that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, so foodborne exposure is not a known means of transmission.
“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” according to the FDA.
Officials from the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University say the virus has a limited ability to survive on surfaces, so the easiest way to minimize risk from food is to “let it sit in an out-of-the-way place for three days.”
Fresh produce that you will not cook should be washed thoroughly with running water. If you have perishables that need to be frozen or refrigerated, “it may also be a reasonable precaution to wash the container surface with a small amount of soap and water,” according to Harvard University officials.