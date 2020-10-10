Police said three people were injured Thursday when a driver failed to yield at a stop sign and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Tracy L. Copeland, 45, of Dubuque, and Camryn M. Copeland, 13, of Dubuque, both were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for minor injuries, according to a police report. Mona Houlihan, 60, of Dubuque, also had minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital by ambulance.
The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ungs Street and Grandview Avenue.
The report states that Houlihan was traveling on Ungs Street and failed to obey the stop sign at the Grandview Avenue intersection. While trying to turn left onto Grandview Avenue, Houlihan failed to yield to the Copelands’ vehicle and struck the side of the car.
Houlihan was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.