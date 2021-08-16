A story on how a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, was transformed into a Major League Baseball-caliber stadium was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 9 through Sunday. Four of them were tied to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams.

1.) From cornfield to baseball stadium: Workers ready Field of Dreams for MLB game

2.) Dubuque concert postponed after COVID-19 cases in headliner’s touring party

3.) Police: Dubuque teen shot after ‘words were exchanged’ outside restaurant

4.) Ask Amy: This boomer not OK with how she’s treated

5.) Portion of busy Dubuque street closed due to gas leak

6.) They have arrived: White Sox, Yankees touch down in Dubuque

7.) Commissioner: MLB to host game at Field of Dreams in 2022

8.) ‘It’s a magical place’: MLB stadium in Dyersville unveiled

9.) Police: Man seriously injured in fight in Millwork District

10.) A life remembered: Dubuque man shared his goodness with others

