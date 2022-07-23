Police said a Dubuque felon was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge stemming from a shooting earlier this week.
Royal W.K. Broman, 28, of 1946 Jackson St., was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Main Street on warrants charging possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of probation violation.
Court documents and a search warrant application obtained Friday state that the charge relates to a shooting in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Brian J. Beaver, 48, of Dubuque, was shot and taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released.
An ensuing investigation found that Broman and Beaver were involved in a physical altercation that was captured by a city traffic camera.
“The cameras show Broman reach in to his waistband and appear to have a handgun in his right hand,” documents state.
Following the altercation, documents state, Beaver left the area and Broman went into his residence. Beaver came back to the area a short time later to get his cellphone, which was left at Broman’s residence.
“City of Dubuque traffic cameras show (Beaver) coming back to the residence, approaching the front door and then walks away and starts walking toward the west side of Jackson Street, when he is struck by a bullet” in the backside, documents state. “(Beaver) and other witnesses said they heard multiple shots being fired.”
Officers found damage to doors at Broman’s residence that appeared “consistent with rounds being fired from inside the residence, outwards toward the front of the residence,” the search warrant application states.
After obtaining the search warrant, officers reported finding a .22-caliber handgun magazine and several spent shell casings in the basement of the residence. On the porch, a 12-gauge short barrel shotgun, a loaded 9 mm handgun magazine, 12-gauge slugs and a .22-caliber handgun were found.
In Broman’s bedroom, the box for the handgun was found, along with a receipt showing that the gun was purchased on Monday by Broman’s girlfriend, Elisabeth E. Kress, 30.
Documents state that camera footage confirmed that Kress and Broman were together at Tri-State Outdoors when the gun was purchased.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said police continue to investigate the shooting and that additional charges are possible.
Broman was prohibited from possessing firearms after his conviction on several felony charges last month. On June 6, Broman was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to 12 charges, including four counts of second-degree arson.
Most of those charges stemmed from a flare gun shooting spree on June 9, 2021. Broman was among three people arrested on charges of shooting flares in Dubuque that caused damage to two vehicles, set the carpet on fire in a Locust Street apartment and injured one man.