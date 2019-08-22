CORRECTED: An earlier version of this story did not include information on the second injury and included incorrect details about the collision.
BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the Village of Belmont, and the other driver in the crash also reported that he was injured.
Rosemary L. Hansen, 20, of Ridgeway, was transported to Upland Hills Health Hospital & Clinics in Dodgeville for treatment of her injuries, according to Troy Loeffelholz, chief deputy for the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s department states that Hansen was driving east on East State Street at about 11:55 a.m. Tuesday when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven north on Mound Avenue by Craig M. Burns, 44, of Dubuque.
Burns told the Telegraph Herald that he was injured in the crash and was taken by a family member to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment.
Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, according to the release.