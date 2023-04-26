Police said a Dubuque woman broke into an apartment and displayed a knife at the people there.
Saint Theresa L. Sago, 34, of 1616 Radford Road, Apt. 12, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a warrant charging first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The warrant was issued Tuesday.
Court documents state that police responded to an apartment in the 3400 block of Hillcrest Road on April 15 for a report of a disturbance.
Recommended for you
Jamie L. Betts, 28, who lived at the apartment, reported that his ex-wife, Stephanie D. Betts, 31, of Garnavillo, Iowa, and two of her friends came into the apartment threatening him and his girlfriend, Janesha G. Brown-Hopkins, 25, of Calumet City, Ill. Sago was one of Stephanie Betts' friends.
Documents state that Jamie Betts had received a text from his ex-wife asking to be let in. When he went to open the door, the three women pushed into the residence and a verbal disturbance took place.
During the argument, Sago and Stephanie Betts' other friend went into the kitchen and grabbed knives, "holding the knives as if they were going to attempt to stab (Jamie Betts or Brown-Hopkins)," documents state.
Jamie Betts pushed the two women into the hallway, and they left. Documents state that Jamie Betts heard glass shattering outside and saw Brown-Hopkins' windshield had been "busted out." Police estimated total damage to the vehicle at about $2,000.
Police spoke with neighbors in the building who corroborated the events as detailed by Jamie Betts, documents state.
Stephanie Betts told police she brought her friends along to pick up her children at her ex-husband's residence when a verbal disagreement began, documents state. She reported telling her friends to leave after they grabbed knives.
Speaking with police, Sago denied grabbing a knife and "would not acknowledge anything about Janesha's vehicle," documents state.
Stephanie Betts previously was charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault with injury in connection with the incident. Court documents state that she punched her ex-husband multiple times in the face and that her 6-year-old and 5-year-old children were present during the disturbance.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said additional charges in connection with the incident are likely.