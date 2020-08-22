An otherwise busy Dubuque County X49/First Avenue West intersection is closed for the construction of a roundabout, but Dyersville city staff said work should be complete this fall.
Public Works Director John Wandsnider said the plan is to have the intersection reopened by Thursday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.
Originally, the project was slated to be completed in two phases to accommodate an influx of traffic from the MLB game at the Field of Dreams and the inaugural Iowa’s Ride biking expedition. But now that both are canceled and construction crews were allowed to start earlier than initially scheduled, crews should be able to complete all of the major aspects of the project in one swoop.
“If the weather cooperates, the intent is to have this wrapped up this fall,” Wandsnider said. “They’ll have to come back in the spring to plant grass and clean some things up, but they’ll have the majority of the earthwork, pavement and water main in by the first of October.”
City Council members recently approved upgrading water service in the area to a 12-inch water main, but Wandsnider said that should not alter the current construction timeline.