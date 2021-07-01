Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency seeks public guidance for an unprecedented request to rescind its authorization for the construction of a contentious transmission line following revelations that a former regulator regularly communicated with utility staff while the state was reviewing the case.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin intends to grant the request of the owners of the $492 million Cardinal Hickory-Creek transmission line by rescinding approval and said today that it will accept comments as to the procedures that commissioners should follow to potentially reissue a permit for the project.
“By doing this, we are in no way conceding anything that has been alleged,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak. “Anything about us. About our former colleague. About this institution.”
The review comes as the project is being challenged in four separate lawsuits by multiple environmental groups. The 102-mile transmission line, which would stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., is a joint undertaking of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
It recently came to light in Dane County Circuit Court that former Commissioner Michael Huebsch, who with Nowak and PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq approved the project in 2019, sent encrypted messages to company employees and contractors for several years and during the proceeding.
The companies asserted that the correspondence was unrelated to the case and might not be retrievable, but opponents allege it is the latest instance of extensive ex parte communication between Huebsch and the applicants — a violation of state statute.
In a separate federal case, the plaintiffs discovered that Huebsch applied to become Dairyland’s CEO shortly after leaving the commission in February 2020, a position for which he was not hired.
Attorneys representing ATC and ITC have requested that the Dane County court case be stayed until the PSC rehears the project. Dairyland has concurred, although the company maintains its employees were uninvolved.
Opponents of the project fear that PSC issuance of a new permit would enable the companies to sidestep the judicial appeal process and render their lawsuits moot.
The PSC will accept comments through July 12 concerning rescission and proposed procedures the body should follow when considering the case.
Commissioners signaled their desire to move through the process quickly and their unwillingness to revisit the merits of the project itself.
“I don’t want to hear about environmental (matters)," Valcq said. "I don’t want to hear about the cost of battery storage."
Huebsch's position on the PSC was filled by Tyler Huebner, who has recused himself from the case.
Howard Learner, lead attorney for the environmental groups, said Huebsch’s actions indicate the process is tainted and that the public can no longer expect to receive a fair and impartial hearing from the PSC.
“Wisconsin public officials should seize this opportunity for a fresh look with updated facts by an unbiased adjudicator with a fresh set of eyes,” he said.
Learner also called upon the Wisconsin attorney general to investigate the three commissioners for potential ex parte communications with utilities.