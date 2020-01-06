MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say a southwest Wisconsin man died in a crash Saturday on Madison’s Beltline.
Alex J. Abing, 27, of Platte-ville, was killed, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An incident report from the Madison Police Department states that Abing was one of two drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash at 6:50 a.m. on westbound U.S. 12 between Mineral Point and Old Sauk roads.
Abing’s vehicle rolled over and he was extricated. Abing died at a hospital.
The other driver, who was not identified in the incident report, was transported to a Madison-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed all westbound lanes of the Beltline for three hours between Old Sauk and Mineral Point roads.