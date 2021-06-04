A Dubuque man is accused of stealing a motorcycle and attempting to disguise it with spray paint.
Cory G. Meloccaro, 29, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Locust Street on charges of second-degree theft and driving while barred.
Court documents state that Dontae R. Bartmann, 19, of 1240 W. 12th St., No. 5, reported his motorcycle, valued at $6,500, was taken from outside his residence between midnight and 10 a.m. May 24.
Police reported identifying Melocarro as the thief by examining several traffic camera images of the motorcycle as it traveled along Dubuque streets.
Police located the motorcycle May 25. It had been abandoned in a driveway on Summer Drive. The motorcycle had been spray painted a different shade of blue in an attempt to disguise it, documents state.