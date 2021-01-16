CUBA CITY, Wis. — A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to one year in prison on a meth-dealing charge.
John M. Behnken, 31, previously pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court to felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both as a second or subsequent offense and as a party to a crime. He also was sentenced to 10 years of probation.
As part of a plea deal, a judge previously dismissed charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on July 29 on Main Street in Cuba City. Authorities previously reported that Behnken, the driver, provided false information to police, then put up the windows and locked the doors of the vehicle.
The vehicle’s occupants — Behnken, Nicholas R. Kennel, of Asbury, Iowa, and Dawn M. Warner, of Dubuque — refused to exit initially before getting out. Officers reported finding a loaded gun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a scale in the vehicle.
“While the officers were searching the car, K-9 officer Sam alerted the officers to a problem inside the squad car” involving Behnken.
Police said Behnken reported ingesting 10 baggies of meth. He was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville before being transferred to Madison for treatment.
Kennel was sentenced in December to 60 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth as a party to a crime, resisting or obstructing an officer as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warner was sentenced in October to three years of probation for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
In two other cases against Behnken this week, a judge sentenced him to 218 days in jail -- with 164 days of credit given -- after he was convicted of another charge of resisting or obstructing an officer and a charge of throwing/discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker. Charges of battery by prisoners and disorderly conduct were dismissed in those cases.