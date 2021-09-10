Police said that a woman was arrested after stealing a smoker from a Dubuque grocery store.
Kimberly A. Flores, 47, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Court documents state that authorities were called to Hy-Vee, 3500 Dodge St., for a report that the store’s stainless steel, trailer-mounted smoker was stolen. The theft was discovered on Aug. 13, and employees reported that they last saw the smoker a few days prior.
The smoker was valued at about $16,430, documents state.
Authorities used Dubuque traffic camera footage and saw a vehicle hauling the smoker away from the store on Aug. 10, documents state. The vehicle’s movements prior to the alleged theft were tracked, and Flores and Allan W. Flores, 37, also of Dyersville, were identified as the subjects in the vehicle.
Kimberly Flores was then questioned by authorities on Aug. 30, documents state. She reported that Allan Flores is her husband’s cousin and identified the two of them in still photographs of the traffic camera footage.
Kimberly Flores also told authorities that she stayed in the vehicle while Allan Flores hooked up the smoker, documents state. She also reported that she did not know what Allan Flores did with the smoker.
Allan Flores currently is not charged in relation to the incident.