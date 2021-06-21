GALENA, Ill. — Another man recently took a plea deal after authorities arrested four men who are accused of sending explicit messages to and arranging a sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing online as a minor.
Johnny F. Brandt, 53, of Cuba City, Wis., recently was sentenced to two years of probation in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of indecent solicitation of a child. As part of the deal, a second count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count each of unlawful grooming and traveling to meet a minor were dismissed.
Christian J. Dalinoc, 24, of Galena, previously pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful grooming as a result of the same sting operation.
Matthew L. Colson, 50, of Cuba City, and William J. Schleuning, 65, of Hanover, Ill., both still face charges of two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and one count each of unlawful grooming and traveling to meet a minor.
Court documents state that the men were arrested following an undercover operation of the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on social networking app Grindr. An officer posed as a 15-year-old boy, and all four men initiated contact with the officer and sent explicit messages.
Brandt, Schleuning and Colson were arrested after driving to Galena in separate sting operations, each believing they were meeting the boy for a sexual encounter, documents state. Dalinoc also made plans to meet with the “boy.”