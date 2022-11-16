PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members expressed preliminary support for a proposed design of the city’s new fire station at a recent meeting where additional details about the project were released.
Members discussed a proposed concept plan at their regular meeting with city staff and architect Laura Eysnogle from Five Bugles Design, the company that created the plan. Council members were presented with several layouts and recommendations, including one option that would add a basement for additional storage and training space.
“It’s kind of the first real look for the community to see what the future of the fire department is and how that will benefit all of those citizens,” Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said after the meeting. “... It’s built for firefighter safety and designed for the recruitment and retention of volunteers.”
The new fire station is slated to be built at the current location of the OE Gray Early Learning Center, which the city bought last year after it was identified as a suitable site for the station.
Eysnogle said Five Bugles considered options that would retrofit the existing building to operate as part of the fire station, but it was determined that option would not be cost effective and would create issues for the station in the future.
“OE Gray was never meant to be an emergency facility. It was built to be a school,” she said. “... You’d be doing a lot of (work to retrofit it) … to turn around and give a 100-year-old building to the department.”
The OE Gray building straddles three property lines, meaning it would stunt possibilities for future growth, and it would require extensive updates to the roof; windows; and electric and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
Thus, Five Bugles seeks council approval to move forward with plans that would demolish the building in favor of constructing a new two-story facility.
The first level would include seven full apparatus bays and a support garage, as well as administrative offices, a community room and decontamination spaces. The second floor would have overnight rooms for firefighters, an exercise room and a firefighter common area.
The two-story building alone would cost the city around $13.45 million, according to updated figures from Five Bugles. Those costs partly would be covered by $7 million in federal funds the city received for the project earlier this year.
For an additional $3 million, council members could add a basement to the site for additional storage and training space. Simmons said he would push for the basement option, as it isn’t something that could be added later.
The current station at 275 E. Main St. doesn’t have any overnight spaces for volunteers who might need to stay in cases of inclement weather or instances where the station should be staffed 24/7, such as in the case of a natural disaster.
Simmons said the overnight rooms combined with planned amenities such as the weight room addition and common area would assist with volunteer recruitment and retention. The volunteer department currently has 53 firefighters, while a full roster is 60.
“We want to keep those volunteers happy and healthy so they keep coming back,” Simmons said.
The new station also would include several showers and decontamination spaces, something lacking in the current location. Those spaces would allow volunteers to clean up quickly after a fire and prevent them from taking any dangerous contaminants home.
“The products and materials that modern things are constructed out of … are full of plastics, glues and foams,” Simmons said. “... We’d really prefer the option that volunteers have the opportunity to wash up (at the station) instead of taking those contaminants home.”
Council members peppered Eysnogle with questions without any major objections to the plan. However, some expressed resigned regret that the station would come at the cost of the OE Gray building.
“I have a big connection to that school,” said Council Member Kathy Kopp. “My kids went to school there, and I’ve lived in that neighborhood for 30 years. But I’m going to balance that by saying we need this fire station and after hearing all the presentations and knowing the work that has gone into the research, it makes sense for that location (to move forward with demolition).”
The concept plan is expected to return for a vote and official approval at the council’s Nov. 22 meeting. If council members approve the plan, Five Bugles would begin the schematic design process with the goal of breaking ground next fall.
