Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang fleshed out his assessment of an economy lamed by automation and his vision of the future during a Dubuque town hall Thursday.
The centerpiece of Yang’s debate performances thus far has been his “freedom dividend” — a monthly $1,000 payment to every American adult that would be supported by taxes collected on tech giants and the super rich.
The businessman and philanthropist took a crowd of more than 100 people at The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St., through what he believes will be the outcomes of that plan.
“The reason you feel like your community is being sucked dry is because you are being depleted,” Yang said, stressing the “are.” “We know Amazon should be paying much more in taxes. If we get our tiny fair share of every Amazon purchase, every Facebook ad ... we could easily afford $1,000 for every American.”
He said one result of the dividend would be showing the value of many left out of the current economy — people like stay-at-home parents, artists and volunteers. Yang said it would also soften the blow for industries impacted by digitization and automation, including local journalism and trucking.
Audience members shouted that they would use a monthly payment for necessities — “bills,” “rent,” “fixing my car.”
“Most of it would go to car repairs you’ve been putting off, day care, Little League fees,” Yang agreed. “It would stay in Iowa. This is the trickle-up economy.”
Yang said he had been disappointed by Republican President Donald Trump’s lack of action on infrastructure issues.
“I can’t believe this is something Trump didn’t get right,” he said. “I was willing to accept Trump Bridge, Trump Highway, Trump buildings.”
After the event, he promised hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure projects, including those along waterways like the Mississippi River.
“We can’t leave communities on their own to become more resilient and adaptive in the face of climate change,” he said. “It’s much more cost-efficient for us to invest now in infrastructure to make us stronger and safer than clean up after the fact.”
The crowd included students from Dubuque Senior High School and other Iowans, who will be asked to caucus for Democratic presidential candidates on Monday, Feb. 3. However, event attendees came from Madison, Wis., and Illinois as well.
“He is one of the few people who gets where work is going,” said Steve Cook, of Galena, Ill. “If he can’t get the nomination, I hope at least he can be part of the winning team.”
Yang acknowledged interest in a cabinet seat, but defended his electability as a presidential candidate.
“(Trump) knows his followers kind of like me,” Yang told the crowd. “Most of his attacks (against other candidates) are, ‘You’re a corrupt politician,’ (and) ‘You’re a creature of D.C.’ None of those work on me.”
Dubuque resident Ryan Tredinnick said Yang is the only Democratic candidate for whom he is interested in caucusing right now.
“I don’t think (other candidates) stand much of a chance to beat Trump,” he said. “I think of Yang as kind of the Democrat version of Trump, seeing things from the outside.”
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar told the Telegraph Herald via email that Yang “will bankrupt Iowans and the country with his plans for universal basic income.”
The two most recent Iowa-specific polls — from Monmouth University and Focus on Rural America — both put Yang at 3%. That leaves him behind the top five candidates in both polls.
Former Vice President Joe Biden received 24% in the FRA poll, securing first place. In fifth place, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, received 11%.