SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Manga Club, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Program will focus on genres in Manga, along with the art styles and related Japanese culture. Bring ideas to share. For those in grades 6-12.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 ladies cards; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Young professionals monthly luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
Thursday
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Country Unplugged, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6:30 p.m., Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Canticle of Creation Center.
Thursday
ArchiTREK Lunch & Learn: How Fires Shaped Dubuque’s Downtown, 12:15-1 p.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. The presentation will cover the fires that have affected Dubuque’s architecture through the years. Free; bring a sack lunch.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Mystery & Mayhem Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A book club for adults. February’s mystery is “Rosemary & Rue,” by Seanan McGuire.
Thursday
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Road. Copies of the book are available at the Asbury branch, or can be sent to branches, upon request. February title: “Under the Tuscan Sun.”
DESTINATIONS
Thursday
History of State Parks Program, 6-8:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at the Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Suite B. Iowa State Parks 100th anniversary history with Jerry Reisinger. Free, for all ages.
LEARNING
Thursday
Tax Basics, 3-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. What are taxes, how are they filed and how can Iowa Legal Aid help you?
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St.. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Asbury Eagles Chicken Night, 5-8 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Cost is $11 for four-piece and $9 for two-piece; all white or all dark $1 extra. Proceeds to benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Crochet Headband, 2-3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Bring yarn and hook, or try out techniques with practice supplies. For those 16 and older. Registration required.
Knife Skills & Sharpening, 6-8 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. The Convivium chef will take you beyond the basic cuts of dicing and julienne to explore advanced knife techniques and put your skills to use making a homemade mirepoix.
Lunch & Learn: Homemade Pots, noon-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. The Convivium farm manager will describe, display and demonstrate homemade alternatives to the traditional plastic seed starting tray.
Minecraft Mania, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Bring a friend to join in on the fun and creativity. Test your skills and build away. For ages 7-14.
Thursday
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.