DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Dyersville City Council members recently voted to increase pay for the city’s lifeguards in an attempt to retain current applicants and potentially attract more.
The council voted, 4-1, with Council Member Jim Gibbs dissenting, to raise lifeguards’ starting wage to $11.50 for the upcoming pool season. The move increases the starting wage by $1.50.
The bump came after city leaders learned that increased lifeguard wages in other nearby municipalities put Dyersville on the lower end of the pay scale.
New lifeguards are eligible for an automatic 25-cent raise once they obtain water safety instructor certification and any returning lifeguard receives a 25-cent raise over their previous salary.
City Clerk Tricia Maiers said she told the council that the city had 15 applicants for the coming pool season, eight of whom were returnees from last year and seven who have never life-guarded before.
City leaders hope higher wages could encourage more people to apply to be lifeguards. Maiers said city officials like to have at least 25 life guards to make sure operations run smoothly.
