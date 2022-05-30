A man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for leading officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque County last year.
Donchavell M. Crawford, 27, of Chicago, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of eluding, operating without owner's consent and interference with official acts.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of first-degree theft was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
If he violates terms of his probation, Crawford faces seven years in prison.
Court documents state that Dubuque police pulled over a vehicle without its lights on driven by Crawford on July 18 in the area of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard.
Crawford drove away when officers asked him to step out of the vehicle. The vehicle was then spotted in the area of Southwest Arterial and English Mill Road.
A Dubuque County Sheriff's Department deputy "had the vehicle at gun point in the area of English Mill when it took off again," documents state.
Marked patrol vehicles from the sheriff's department and Dubuque, Asbury and Peosta police departments joined the pursuit, as did an Iowa State Patrol trooper.
Crawford's vehicle reached a speed of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone during the pursuit, documents state. The chase ended when the vehicle ran out of gas in U.S. 20 near Dyersville.
The Iowa State Patrol contacted the vehicle's registered owner, who reported that the vehicle has been taken from a rental car parking lot at the airport in Denver.