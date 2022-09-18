Dubuque city officials are proposing offering $4.2 million in tax incentives for a planned hotel in the Millwork District.
The incentives would be part of a modified development agreement between the city and the Hotel Dubuque LLC, the company heading the project to construct a boutique hotel in the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St., which would be managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels.
In total, the company would receive $4,159,329 in tax-increment financing rebates over a period of 10 years. Tax-increment financing allows the city to utilize increased property tax revenues created by a development over a set period of time to offset the costs of the project for the developer.
City documents state the company intends to invest $25 million to construct the new hotel currently scheduled for a fall 2023 grand opening, which would include a minimum of 80 hotel rooms. A rooftop restaurant and bar is also planned for the building.
Officials with The Hotel Dubuque LLC did not return calls and messages asking for comment on this story.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council will vote on approving assigning the Hotel Dubuque LLC to an existing development agreement tied to the Novelty Iron Works Building, along with setting an Oct. 3 public hearing for the approval of an amendment to that agreement that would provide the $4.2 million in financial incentives for the project.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the project will create needed hotel room capacity for the city’s burgeoning tourism scene.
“With events like the Field of Dreams game, we have seen that we need more hotel rooms,” Connors said. “This project addresses that and provides mixed use space in a rehabbed historic building.”
The Novelty Iron Works building already contains apartments and a variety of different businesses on its first floor, including Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, The Comedy Bar, Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, Gino’s East Pizza, Vivie Boutique, Rustic Charm Decor Barn, The Consignment Store, Joey Wallis Photography, two ballrooms and various meeting rooms.
Connors said the hotel will be located in an undeveloped portion of the Novelty Iron Works Building on the first, second and third floors.
The Hotel Dubuque LLC will inherit a development agreement already made between the city and Novelty Iron Landlord LLC for the initial mixed-use development of the building. That agreement already contains a 15-year tax-increment financing agreement for the apartment and commercial business development of the building, with nine years remaining on the incentive.
Connors said the updated development agreement would provide the Hotel Dubuque LLC with the remaining tax-increment rebates for that project, along with establishing a new 10-year tax-increment financing agreement for the newly developed hotel portion of the building.
The updated development agreement also would require the Hotel Dubuque LLC to complete construction of the hotel project by October 2024.
Dubuque City Council members expressed their support for the project and the proposed financial incentives.
“The city does get its return on investment with a project like this,” said City Council Member Danny Sprank. “This is helping create investment in the Millwork District.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said the city wants to support the reuse of historic structures in Dubuque, which is more expensive for developers than simply constructing a new building. The city’s financial incentives, he argued, offset that extra cost burden to encourage building reuse.
“We are very keenly aware that adaptive reuse is more expensive than new construction,” Jones said. “I think the city would offer its support for any significant use of any nature for a historic building in the Millwork District.”
