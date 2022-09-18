Dubuque city officials are proposing offering $4.2 million in tax incentives for a planned hotel in the Millwork District.

The incentives would be part of a modified development agreement between the city and the Hotel Dubuque LLC, the company heading the project to construct a boutique hotel in the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St., which would be managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.