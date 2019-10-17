CASCADE, Iowa — Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg toured an old bank building in downtown Cascade on Wednesday, and he remarked on the renovation work done to the structure.
“This is outstanding,” Gregg said. “It’s looking really good.”
His stop was part of a larger tour of rural Iowa as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, which aims to find ways that the state can assist those communities.
The building at 200 First Ave. W in Cascade had stood vacant for years, with both its interior and exterior deteriorating. The two-story structure was constructed in 1921.
The renovation work was sparked in part by a $100,000 grant from the state’s Community Catalyst Building Remediation program, said owner and developer Jesse Loewen.
His plans call for the creation of two upper-story apartments and the conversion of the ground floor into space that can house a restaurant. He expects the apartment portion of the project to be completed next month.
Gregg said projects like the one in Cascade are essential for the survival of Iowa’s rural communities.
“It’s called the Community Catalyst program because the idea is that it will catalyze further investment in the community,” he said. “It seems to be a program that is working well.”
Cascade Mayor Greg Staner said his community and many other small towns are struggling to keep their downtown districts alive.
“These little mom and pop stores just aren’t going to make it,” Staner said. “We can’t compete with the big box stores. That’s what all these small communities are losing to.”
The city gave $157,000 toward the renovation of the building. Staner said that would have been the cost to have it torn down.
“We’re hoping to revive this building,” Loewen said. “The city has been really supportive.”
Gregg said that state programs designed to assist such projects have proven helpful for many communities, but work still remains in making them more accessible for smaller towns.
“There are numerous programs that can help communities renovate these older buildings, and we are taking a look at how we can streamline the process to make it more user-friendly,” Gregg said. “These are small towns that are least likely to have a grant writer or someone who has the expertise to navigate three or four programs at once.”
Gregg said he could not elaborate on how the programs would be streamlined, but that state officials hope to have recommended changes finalized by mid-December.