An hour-long public television documentary will showcase Dubuque's historic buildings.
“Historic Buildings of Iowa: Dubuque” will premiere online and on Iowa PBS television at 8 p.m. Nov. 21, according to a press release.
The program will be rebroadcast at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
Buildings featured in the documentary include:
The Mathias Ham House, which molds together a variety of architectural styles.
The Dubuque County Courthouse, topped with a 14-foot-tall bronze statue of Lady Justice.
The City Hall and Jail, one of only three surviving Egyptian Revivalist buildings in the nation.
Steeple Square, displaying the history and prominence of Roman Catholicism in the city.
Fenelon Place Elevator Company, the shortest, steepest elevator in the world.
Eagle Point Park, which covers 164 acres overlooking the Mississippi River.
The Millwork District, showcasing the transition from a lumber to a millwork production town.
The program will be available online at iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV.
Visit iowapbs.org for more information.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
