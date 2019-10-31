EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- Authorities said an Edgewood woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clayton County.
Jordan Wegmann, 18, of Edgewood, was turning left onto Iowa 3 from Littleport Road at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.
Wegmann's vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Clairissa Kishell, who was driving west on Iowa 3. Authorities said Kishell sustained minor injuries and was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Wegmann was cited with failure to yield upon entering a highway.