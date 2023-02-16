City of Dubuque officials are setting their sights on securing additional grant funding with a new list of federal legislative priorities.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved a list of legislative priorities for 2023. The city submits the updated list to federal legislators representing the area as part of its lobbying efforts to promote city initiatives.
While this year’s list largely is similar to last year’s list, it includes several requests asking legislators to support the city’s efforts to secure federal grants, along with asking that those grant opportunities be expanded in the future.
Dubuque Director of Strategic Partnerships Teri Hawks Goodmann said city leaders still are advocating for a number of policy issues, but they also are using the legislative priorities to advocate for funding for long-term priority projects.
“We will continue to register our positions on policy issues with our members of Congress, but our main focus will be to solicit the support of our members to secure critical grants during this unprecedented time in U.S. history,” she said.
Congress has passed a number of notable spending bills in the past two years, including the American Rescue Plan Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, all of which include funding for federal grant programs.
Among the new additions to this year’s list of priorities is a request to increase funding for existing transportation programs, including the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainable and Equity Transportation Discretionary Grant, Transportation Alternatives and Surface Block Grant programs.
Funding from those programs could go toward planned city projects such as one to construct a railroad overpass on 14th Street and to create three new roundabouts on 16th Street. Last year, the city secured a $2.3 million RAISE grant to design that project.
Another priority calls for increased funding to Federal Aviation Administration programs that support smaller airports such as Dubuque Regional Airport, including increasing the funding the airport receives through the Airport Improvement Program.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said added funding from the FAA would allow the airport to carry out its master plan, which was approved in 2021 and includes $152 million in proposed future projects at the airport.
“At a minimum, it would help us keep up with inflation,” Dalsing said. “A lot of those projects we had originally planned for are now double the cost in some cases.”
The city’s priorities also support passage of the Fire Station Construction Grant Act, which would create a $1 billion grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding for projects to improve or construct fire stations and emergency services facilities.
City officials have been exploring the construction of a new fire station in the western area of Dubuque for several years, and the City Council has named a review of the city’s existing fire stations as a priority.
Along with requests to increase grant funding, city leaders also continued their support for a number of policy initiatives, including:
- Increasing the federal minimum wage to $12 per hour.
- Striking mandatory minimum sentencing provisions that require people convicted of certain crimes to spend a set amount of time in prison.
- Increasing funding for assisted housing programs such as housing choice vouchers. Through the housing choice voucher program, the federal government subsidizes a portion of housing costs for people with low incomes or disabilities.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the city must do what it can to take advantage of new grant opportunities provided by recent federal legislation, along with supporting the continued funding for those grant programs.
“We need to put ourselves in a position where we can secure that funding that is going to help the city,” he said. “We are putting ourselves in a position to be competitive and attractive to receive those grants.”
