Dubuque’s deadliest fire struck 75 years ago this week.
The Canfield Hotel fire killed owners William Canfield and his wife along with 17 guests on June 9, 1946.
Nearly 150 people were staying in the hotel’s 200 rooms. The fire started around midnight near the hotel’s first-floor cocktail lounge and quickly spread to other floors.
The blaze made headlines across the country, and as word of the fire spread, Dubuque police phone lines were jammed with calls from around the nation seeking information on relatives who were staying in the hotel. An investigation by the Iowa state fire marshal and several agencies determined that the hotel’s open stairways helped contribute to the quick spread of the fire by allowing heated gases and flames to rapidly ascend to upper floors.
Reconstruction of the hotel began in 1947 and included the installation of a full fire sprinkler system and other fire safety devices.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the fire in its June 9, 1946, edition.
12 KNOWN DEAD, 19 INJURED IN CANFIELD HOTEL BLAZE
Twelve were known dead, 10 others were believed to have perished and at least 19 were hospitalized in a tragic fire that swept the Canfield Hotel early Sunday morning.
No accurate estimate was available at an early hour Sunday as to the exact number of dead. Firemen who brought the flames under control shortly after 3 o’clock were making a check of the charred rooms of the hotel in an effort to determine the number of fatalities.
Stanley D. Schibsly, of Minneapolis, taken to Mercy Hospital, was the first known death in the disastrous blaze that swept through all but the new part of the hotel.
At 3:30, firemen reported that a body had been found near a fire door on the sixth floor of the hotel.
A search was continuing for more of the dead believed trapped in the raging inferno.
A dramatic story was told by Michael Tiernan, 62, of Springfield, Ill., who was awakened in his room by falling glass.
Sleeping in the northeast corner room on the third floor, Mr. Tiernan found the flames shooting down the hall when he opened the door. Firemen put a ladder to the window, but it was too short, so the elderly man had to drop from the window ledge to the top rung of the ladder. He got to the ground safely.
Discovered shortly after midnight near the main desk in the lobby of the hotel and near the entrance to the Red Lounge, the cocktail lounge, the blaze made quick headway and was completely out of control when the fire equipment arrived at the scene.
People were standing in the windows of many of the rooms, screaming for help, and many were taken from the building on ladders. Several others leaped into fire nets, and at least one woman was seriously injured in a jump.