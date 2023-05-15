City of Dubuque staff soon will cut down the last remaining dead or dying ash trees infected by an invasive insect species.
There are about 50 ash trees left in Dubuque’s street right of ways and parks and near city buildings that are infected with emerald ash borers, invasive beetles whose larvae feed on ash trees. After the trees are cut down this summer, the total number of removed ash trees in Dubuque since 2015 will reach 1,250.
While the majority of the city’s ash trees have been cut down, Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said city staff are trying to keep about 500 ash trees by treating them with a chemical that kills emerald ash borer larvae.
“Our goal is to keep as many as we can,” Fehsal said. “We are monitoring the treated trees to see how they are doing each year.”
However, the loss of more than 1,200 trees has thinned out the city’s tree canopy greatly, leaving the city less shaded and less green. In response, city officials have partnered with local nonprofit Dubuque Trees Forever to plant nearly 500 new trees, with plans of expanding the city’s tree canopy beyond what it was before the emerald ash borer arrived.
“The idea is not to only replace the trees but to enhance our tree canopy that we have lost,” said Laura Roussell, a Dubuque City Council member and president of Dubuque Trees Forever.
Since the emerald ash borer was identified in Dubuque in 2015, the city has budgeted $726,000 for the removal of infected ash trees and their replacement.
Fehsal said city staff intend to continue chemically treating the remaining ash trees to keep them alive as long as possible. While some treated trees eventually succumbed to the insects, Fehsal said other trees have remained alive for nearly eight years.
However, Alex Hoffman, district forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said emerald ash borers are unlikely to disappear from Iowa, and the city will need to continue to treat the trees indefinitely if it wants to keep them alive.
“As long as the emerald ash borer is around, they will need to keep treating them,” Hoffman said. “The other option is to replace them.”
Fehsal said the city currently is spending about $2,000 annually on ash tree chemical treatment.
Looking forward, Fehsal said city staff intend to plant a wider diversity of trees where there were once only ashes as a way of avoiding the same kind of canopy devastation that could occur with the arrival of the next threat to trees in the community.
“The very big thing for us is tree diversity,” Fehsal said. “There were over 100 ash trees in Flora Park. We’re not going to replace all of those with just one species.”
