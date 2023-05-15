City of Dubuque staff soon will cut down the last remaining dead or dying ash trees infected by an invasive insect species.

There are about 50 ash trees left in Dubuque’s street right of ways and parks and near city buildings that are infected with emerald ash borers, invasive beetles whose larvae feed on ash trees. After the trees are cut down this summer, the total number of removed ash trees in Dubuque since 2015 will reach 1,250.

