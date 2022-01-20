Sorry, an error occurred.
Dubuque firefighters battle a blaze at 789 Caledonia Place on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
A fire at a Dubuque residence this afternoon displaced three people, though no one was injured in the blaze.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:37 p.m. to 789 Caledonia Place, a side-by-side duplex, for a report of a bedroom fire on the second floor, Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch said.
Smoke was showing on the second floor of the structure when firefighters arrived, and they were able to extinguish the fire by 2:47 p.m.
The building sustained smoke and fire damage on the second floor and some water damage on the first floor, he said, though he did not yet have a cost estimate for the damage.
Motsch said there were people in the home at the time of the fire, but they left without any injuries.
Three adults were displaced by the blaze. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Motsch said the cause of the fire still was being determined.